Sandra Ernestine Willett
Sandra Ernestine Willett, 68, passed away Feb. 27 at her residence.
Born June 27, 1954 in Conway, she was a daughter of the late Jessie Lee Lawrimore and Lucy L. Hucks Lawrimore.
She was predeceased by her parents; two brothers, Ruben McLauren Lawrimore and Samuel Hartford Lawrimore.
Sandra is survived by her brothers, Jessie Niles Lawrimore, Stephen Wilson Lawimore, Richard Larue Lawrimore, Lester LeRoy Lawrimore and Wade Ervin Lawrimore; sisters, Pam Roberts and Theresa Wells, along with many other family and friends who will miss her.
No Services are planned at this time.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
