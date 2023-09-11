Samuel R. Barnhill
Funeral services for Samuel R. Barnhill, 73, will be held Sept. 13 at 2 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with Pastor Greg Rodermond officiating. Burial will follow in Cane Branch Cemetery in Loris.
Mr. Barnhill passed away Sept. 10.
Born in Horry County, he was a son of the late Thomas Clarence Barnhill and the late Ninaree Hughes Barnhill. He was a member of Homewood Baptist Church.
Mr. Barnhill loved coon dogs and enjoyed coon hunting. He also loved the Kansas City Chiefs and was an avid NASCAR fan. Mr. Barnhill will be most remembered as a loving and devoted father, grandfather and brother.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Barnhill was predeceased by an infant son, Samuel R. Barnhill Jr.; and three brothers, Thomas C. Barnhill, Donald B. Barnhill and James A. Barnhill.
Survivors include his former wife, Anita Anderson of Conway; two daughters, Donna K. Barnhill and Sharon Vaught (Rusty) of Conway; one son, John R. Barnhill (Michelle) of Myrtle Beach; four grandchildren, Matthew Fowler of Conway, Christopher Fowler of Rock Hill, Nicholas Barnhill (Sydney) of Conway and Robert Barnhill of Myrtle Beach; one brother, J.C. Barnhill of Georgetown; one sister, Betty Strickland of Conway; and many special cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
The family will receive friends Sept. 12, from 5 p.m.-7 p.m., in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel.
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is serving the family.
