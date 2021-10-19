Samuel Carl Hooks

A graveside service for Samuel Carl Hooks, 78, will be held Oct. 21 at 2 p.m. in Hillcrest Cemetery with the Reverends Paul Alford, Glenn Lane and Larry Johnson officiating.

The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

Mr. Hooks, of Aynor, went to be with his Savior Oct. 17 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born July 29, 1943 in Horry County, he was a son of the late A.D. Hooks and Thelma Ray Hooks. He was a US Army veteran and a proud member of Bayboro Baptist Church.

A Godly man, Carl loved Sundays because that meant he could worship at the house of the Lord.

He never met a stranger, and exuded love and kindness in everything he did. He enjoyed reading historical books and planting beautiful flowers around his home. His family was his greatest treasure and he loved nothing more than spending time with them.

In addition to his parents, Carl was predeceased by a sister, Alice Hooks Shelley; and two brothers, Eugene Hooks and William Hooks.

Carl is survived by his brothers, Wendell Hooks, Brad Hooks (Faye), J.D. Hooks (Kathy), Henry Hooks (Shirley), David Hooks (Teresa) and Michael Hooks; sisters, Julia Anderson (Wallace), Dinah Lane (Glenn), Bonnie Johnson and Pat Small (Randy); as well as several nieces and nephews, including special niece, Jade North, and special nephew, Dustin Small, and cousin, Betty Johnson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105 and Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, Tenn. 37214-0800.

Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.