Sammye Faye Wright
MYRTLE BEACH-Graveside service/interment for Sammye Faye Wright, 90, will be held in Culpeper National Cemetery. Mrs. Wright of Myrtle Beach, lovingly known as “Sugar” by her granddaughter, passed away peacefully May 11.
She was born July 23, 1930, in Baton Rouge, La., to the late Horace Winfield Stancliff Sr. and Iris Thelma Pritchard Stancliff.
Sammye is survived by one son, Wayne Berry Wright; a daughter-in-law, Sharon Kay Wright of Fairfax, Va.; and a granddaughter, Heather Marie Wright of Centreville, Va.
Sammye is also survived by two siblings, Gwendolyn Raye Benton of Medford, Ore., and William Floyd Stancliff; two sisters-in-law, Carolyn Stancliff of Mt. Airy, Md., and Deloris Stancliff of Lewisville, N.C.; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Sammye was preceded in death by her husband, William Berry Wright Jr., a WWII veteran (1969); a brother, Andrew Dean Stancliff (1978); and a son, Holly Thomas Wright, a Vietnam veteran (2007); and a brother, Horace Winfield Stancliff Jr., a Korean War veteran (2020).
Sammye married the late William Berry Wright Jr. in 1947, and they lived together in Anacostia, DC, and Arlington, Va., for several years.
Sammye’s job took her to West Palm Beach, Fla., for a few years before she returned to Unionville, Va., where she took care of her parents.
Sammye worked for TRW, National Automobile Dealers Association and Woodberry Forrest School in finance and accounting.
After retirement, she relocated to Myrtle Beach. Sammye was an active member of the Socastee Baptist Church, teaching Sunday school and singing in the choir.
Sammye had many wonderful friends through the church, whom she loved and cherished.
She was patriotic always keeping her American flag up in her front yard. She was known by friends and neighbors for her red, white and blue flowers in her flowerpots showing her support for veterans.
She loved to read Danielle Steel romance novels, watch Gone with the Wind over and over, feed and watch her hummingbirds and the lizards she had around the house. She also enjoyed dog sitting her fur babies, Rambo and Zoey.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society and the Wounded Warrior Project.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
