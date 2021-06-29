Samantha Louise Lundy
CHARLOTTE, N.C.-Funeral services for Samantha Louise Lundy, 26, were held June 28 in Watson Funeral Services Chapel with Pastor Matthew Broadway officiating.
Burial followed in Mt. Hermon Baptist Church Cemetery.
Samantha passed away June 24 after an extended illness, surrounded by her loving family.
Born Oct. 3, 1994 in Charlotte, N.C., she was a daughter of Donna C. Lundy and the late Bobby Lundy Jr.
She was also predeceased by her maternal grandfather, Lavern Martin.
Samantha was a loving mother, daughter, fiancé, sister, granddaughter and friend.
She was a huge animal lover, especially dinosaurs. In her spare time she enjoyed fishing and playing videogames. Going to church, helping and giving to others and her beautiful smile are just a few of the ways we will remember Samantha. We will miss her dearly.
In addition to her mother, Samantha is survived by her daughter, Annabelle Lundy; fiancé, Hawke D. Blust; siblings, Robert Lundy and Dawn Lundy; paternal grandparents, N. Louise Causey (Randy) of Loris and Bobby Lundy of Aynor, along with many other family and friends who will miss her.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway, is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.