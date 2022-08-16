Sam Terrell Hooper
WINTER GARDEN, Fla.-A celebration of life for Sam T. Hooper, 90, will be held Aug. 20 at 2 p.m. in Hardwick Funeral Home in Loris; where he will be reunited in eternity with his wife Virginia.
Mr. Hooper passed away peacefully Aug. 11, at his home in Winter Garden.
Born July 19, 1932, he was the son of the late George Richard Hooper and the late Pauline Elizabeth Power Hooper. He was born in Tallulah Falls, Ga., and grew up in Tampa and Honolulu. He graduated from Duke University in 1954 and was a captain in the U.S. Air Force, proudly training pilots and flying B-25s. He was in sales his entire career and conversed with everyone he met.
Survivors include his three sons, Ronald T. “Ron” Hooper and his wife Mignon of Charlotte, N.C., Richard “Rick” Hooper of Orlando, Fla., and Daniel P. “Danny” Hooper and his wife Holly of Winter Garden; a daughter, Rebecca B. “Becky” Davis and her husband Tim of Winston-Salem; four grandchildren, Rachel, Hunter, Dyson and Daphne; and three great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Hooper was predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Virginia Dyson Hooper, who died in 2013.
Please sign Mr. Hooper’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
