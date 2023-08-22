Sadie Mae Cox
Funeral services for Sadie Mae Cox, 89, will be held Aug. 25 at 2 p.m. in Hickory Grove Baptist Church with Dr. Wayne Brown and the Rev. Denis McCorry officiating. Entombment will follow in Hillcrest Mausoleum.
Mrs. Cox passed away Aug. 21 in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.
Sadie was born, the eldest of five children, on July 7, 1934 to the late Ervin and Nada Eaddy.
She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Emory Vance Cox; siblings, Davis O’Neal Eaddy, Carolyn Fitzgerald and Emmett Eaddy.
She was a devoted wife to her husband Vance and a loving mother to her three sons. They traveled far and wide in their Airstream campers, sharing that time sometimes with their children and grandchildren.
Sadie attended First Baptist Church of Myrtle Beach for more than thirty years before transferring her membership to Hickory Grove Baptist Church in Conway.
Sadie volunteered weekly at Associated Charities in Myrtle Beach and enjoyed the fellowship of the Christian Women’s Club where she often shared her testimony of personal salvation through Jesus Christ. Sadie lived a life full of generosity and humble dedication to her family and church.
She is survived by her children, Dillon Cox (Marcia), Terry Cox (Wanda) and Emory V. Cox II; sister, Katie Lucille Stubbs (Antonia); grandchildren,
Jennifer Hager (Chad) and their child, Lillyann; Karlyn Cox and her children, Natalie and Calvin; Shannon Halpern (Barry) and their children, MJ and Brinley;
Dillon-Paul Cox (Olivia) and their children, Grady, Neal, Sadie and Ruth; Codie Mask (Wayne) and their children, Luca and Iris; Graceann Carney (Chris) and their children, Easton and Owen, along with other family and friends who will miss her.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
The family will also receive friends Aug. 23, from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m., at 8048 Mill Creek Road, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
The family would like to thank hospice for their kind and compassionate care while in the hospital.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 US- 378, Conway is serving the family.
