Ryan Austin Rimmer
A Celebration of Life for Ryan Austin Rimmer, 23, was held Sept. 11 in Lewis Crematory.
Mr. Rimmer was born Aug. 27, 1998, and left to be with God on the morning of Sept. 6 at his current residence in Myrtle Beach.
Ryan was a free spirit with a heart of gold. He would give anyone the shirt off his back. If he could have gone fishing every second of every day, he would have.
He really enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was always the life of the party and could make anyone smile. He was never dull and always larger than life.
Ryan is survived by his father, Mark Rimmer; and his mother, Samantha Rimmer.
He is also survived by two brothers, Caleb and Sarah Lackey and David Thomasson and his girlfriend MiKayla Mitchell; his maternal grandmother, Polly Rimmer; and a niece, Sophia.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.
