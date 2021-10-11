Ruthie Rabon

Ruthie Rabon 62, of Myrtle Beach died Oct. 2 in her home.

Born July 8, 1959 in Conway, she was the daughter of Flossie Harrelson and the late Hoyt Rabon.

She is survived by her daughter, Cornelius Stevens (John) of Loris; and her son, Daniel Kirby of Atlanta Ga.; a sister, Jeri Rabon (Jim Blanchard) of Myrtle Beach; and three brothers, Keith Rabon (Gina) of Tabor City, N.C., Terry Rabon (Joyce Ann) of Sanford, N.C., and Ronnie Rabon (Liz) of Leland, N.C.

She also had six grandchildren, Alexis Cook, Courtney Cook, Courtney Stevens, Riley Kirby, Madyson Kirby and Emilee Cook; and six great-grandchildren, Ethan, Kaylee, Sophia, Princeston, Zaccheaus and Brooklynn; and many nieces and nephews that she loved!

In addition to her father Hoyt Rabon, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Henry Harrelson; her grandparents, Ola and William Rabon and Flora and Kinley Todd; a granddaughter, Brooke Cook; and her niece, Candance Rabon.

There was a viewing for friends and family Oct. 6 in Lewis Crematory and Funeral Service in Myrtle Beach.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.