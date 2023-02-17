Ruthie Ann Taylor
GALIVANTS FERRY-A graveside service for Ruthie Ann Taylor, 68, will be held Feb. 20 at 11 a.m. in Hillcrest Cemetery with the Rev. Clint Hardwick officiating.
Ms. Taylor passed away Feb. 16.
Born in Conway, she was a daughter of the late Gus Taylor and the late Helen Peters. She was a retired math teacher with more than forty-six years of service.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Taylor was predeceased by a brother, Marion David Taylor.
Survivors include one niece, Leslie T. Grainger (Ron) of Aynor and their two daughters, Adrianna and Huckslee; one aunt, Linda P. Stalvey of Socastee; one uncle, Griffin Hudson of Surfside Beach; her special cousins, Rebecca L. Yarborough (Chris) of Hartsville, Rhoda Hooker (Steve) of Elgin, Dora Sanders of Belton, Rachal Cook of Hartsville, Christina Randolph (Chris), Eddie Martin and Anne Taylor of Conway.
The family will receive friends Monday from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. at the cemetery.
Memorials may be sent to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
