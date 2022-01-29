Ruth Virginia Elvis Holmes
Funeral services for Ruth Virginia Elvis Holmes, 93, will be held Jan. 30 at 3 p.m. in Cane Branch Baptist Church with Pastor Jon Johnson officiating. Committal services will follow in Cane Branch Cemetery.
Mrs. Holmes passed away Jan. 27 in McLeod Seacoast Hospital following a short illness.
Born Aug. 8, 1928 in Aynor, she was the daughter of the late Sam Bethea Elvis and the late Lucy Anne Racer Elvis. Mrs. Holmes was a loving homemaker and a longtime member of Cane Branch Baptist Church where she was a former Sunday school teacher, food committee member and dedicated member of the Woman’s Missionary Union.
Survivors include her two daughters, Betty Holmes Womack and her husband Ben of Greensboro, N.C., and Yvonne Holmes Jordan and her husband Edward of Loris; a son, Freeman Roscoe Holmes Jr. of Loris; four loving grandchildren, Jason H. Jordan, Berkley Womack and his wife Khrystal, Barton Womack and Chloe Holmes; brother, the Rev. Steve Elvis and his wife Patty of Conway; two sisters, Eleanor Hailey of Loris and Diana Elvis Collins of Conway; and three sisters-in-law, Myrtle Holmes Owen, Patty Elvis and Ora Leigh Elvis.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Holmes was predeceased by her husband Freeman Roscoe Holmes Sr.; brothers, the Rev. Earl B. Elvis and Donald Elvis; and one sister, Frances Ray.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the time of services on Sunday at Cane Branch Baptist Church.
Those who wish may make memorials to Cane Branch Baptist Church, 760 Cane Branch Road, Loris, SC 29569.
Please sign Mrs. Holmes’ online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
