Ruth Strickland Branton
Funeral services for Ruth Strickland Branton, 79, will be held July 11 at 2 p.m. in Dogwood Hill Baptist Church with the Rev. Jimmy Floyd officiating. Burial will follow in New Home Cemetery.
Mrs. Branton passed away July 8 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Conway, she was a daughter of the late Julius and Leila Hardwick Strickland. She was a faithful member of Dogwood Hill Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family and going out to eat. Mrs. Branton was the matriarch of her family and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Branton was predeceased by her first husband, James Carroll; her second husband, the Rev. Bobby Branton Sr.; and three brothers, Joe, Harry and Bennie Strickland.
Survivors include her two sons, James David Carroll and Bobby Carroll (Crystal) of Conway; one daughter-in-law, Helen Cook of Conway; five grandchildren, James Carroll III, Amber Smith (Scott), Michael Carroll (Amy), Nicolette Carroll (Daylen) and Natalie Carroll of Conway; three great-grandchildren, Hayden Carroll, Noah Joyce and Keaton Smith; two brothers, Aubrey Strickland (Donna) and Lester Strickland; one sister, Reba Huggins; one stepson, Bobby T. Branton Jr. (Tara) of Loris; two stepdaughters, Norma Jean Branton and Lou Ann Branton Best (Adam) of Conway; five stepgrandchildren, Joshua Williams, Kayla Branton Maloni (R.J.), Hannah Williams Herring (Dakota), Matthew Branton and Jordan Williams; and one stepgreat-grandchild, Thomas Maloni.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 1 p.m.-2 p.m. in the church fellowship hall.
Goldfinch Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
