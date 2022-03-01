Ruth J. Lambert
Ruth Jean Brady Lambert, 81, answered the sweet call of Jesus to come home Feb. 22.
Her life on earth was marked with a love and reverence for the beauty and grace of Jesus Christ. Her love of Jesus spilled over to her family and friends while she used her gifts to minister to the Bluefield Church of God for more than 60 years.
She played the piano and organ with the skilled hands of a master musician and sang praises to The Lord to celebrate her dearest friend.
Later on in her life, she invested her time putting paint to canvas to share her adoration of God’s creation and to leave this gift of beauty to her family and friends. Ruth, in her final days on earth, would hold your hand, say she loves you and say we need to pray. Through labored speech, you could see that her legacy would be one of loving praising Jesus and encouraging others to do the same.
Ruth’s life and legacy will live on down here on Earth, through her friends and family.
Ruth was the daughter of the late Mike Brady and Zola Brady Smith. Her sister was Dottie Welch and brother-in-law Jimmy Welch and his wife Marsha. Her niece was Melissa and husband Joe and son James.
She was the wife of Robert, the mother of Michael with wife Susan, and Ken. She was a grandmother to Frank and wife Leslie, Jennifer and Christina, Jason and his wife Christina, Justin and his wife Maria whose parents are Michael and Lynn, a great-grandmother to Leigha, Caitlyn, Mikayla, Mark, Dalaney, Desmond, Delilah, Daylin and Marisa.
She was also a great-great-grandmother to Raelynn, Aubry, Levi and Ezekiel. There are other numerous friends, colleagues and congregational members who love and miss her deeply.
