Russell Skeeters
Funeral services for Russell Skeeters, 84, were held May 18 at Mt. Calvary #2 Missionary Baptist Church. Interment followed at North Myrtle Beach Memorial Gardens with Military Honors.
Mr. Skeeters, of Little River, departed this life on May 9 at Seacoast Hospital in Little River.
Born in Florence on April 8, 1939, he was a son of Leafuel and Leah.
He attended school in Florence.
He married Elnora Martin on Dec. II, I970 at the Horry County Courthouse.
Russell worked as a construction business owner for Skeeters Concrete Finishing for more than 20 years. He was a veteran of the US Army and was involved in the Carolina Knight Riders Motorcycle Club, a member and trustee of Atlantic Beach Baptist Church and a Mason.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Elnora Martin Skeeters; his daughter, Melissa Russellete Skeeters; four brothers, Eugene Skeeters, Raymond Skeeters, Joe Skeeters and James Skeeters.
Mr. Skeeters is survived by his sons, Keldrick (Stefanie) Skeeters, James Lewis and Richard (Terri) Bullock; his daughter, Pamela (Darryl) Williams; his brothers, Albert Sketers and John (Jane) Sketers; his sister, Jackie (Joseph) Parker; special sister, Seival Goings; grandchildren, LaToya Bullock, Crystal Bullock, Norvonna Skeeters, Norreay Skeeters, Tashena Chestnut, TyShawn Brown, BaShawn Lewis, Tewana Denny, Lenny Williamson, Deazyah Skeeters, DeAndre Skeeters, Ayron Armstrong and Lendra Lewis; great-grandchildren, Milani Harris, Na'Jae Skeeters, Jy'Ree Skeeters, Brandon Moore, Emphasis Crawford, Messiah Brown, Elite Chestnut, Emani Brown, Naleah Lewis, Natalia Lewis, Bryson Brown, Norri Lewis, Nadiah Lewis, Ajay Alston, Mariah Holmes; a special cousin, Randy (Ursula) Wood, and a host of sorrowing nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was a great friend to many people who enjoyed laughing and going to church every Sunday.
He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Ocean View Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family.
