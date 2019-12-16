CONWAY—Russell Lee Jordan, 60, passed away at his home unexpectedly Dec. 7.
Surviving are daughter Micah Jordan Spatholt (Russell) of Calabash, North Carolina; sons Houston Gage Jordan and Nicholas Trevathan, both of Conway; grandchildren Waite Russell Spatholt, Bladen Lee Jordan, Rowyn Trevathan and Isaac Trevathan; sister Kristie Jordan Biggerstaff (husband David] and nephews Adam and Brent of Raleigh.
Mr. Jordan was born in Conway, a son of Marjorie Lee Jordan and the late Horace Jordan.
Russell was married twice — to Tonya Tanner Merricks and to Deni Hammer Gibbs.
He was a graduate of Conway High School Class of 1977 where he lettered in football. Russell was also a graduate of the University of South Carolina, class of 1981.
He was a volunteer fireman with the Conway Fire Department and Horry County Rescue Squad.
Russell was employed with Conway Hospital for five years.
After graduating from S.C. Police Academy in 1985, he began a career with the Horry County Police Department as a patrolman and was promoted to lieutenant detective in homicide. He was the 1990 Detective of the Year and also earned a service and leadership award serving on the S.E.R.T. team.
Russell was also a deputy sheriff with Horry County Sheriff's Department.
In 1997, Horry Telephone Cooperative hired him as head of security and investigations until his retirement in 2016.
He was an avid outdoorsman, with his favorites being duck and dove hunting.
Russell was a member of Jamestown Baptist Church.
A life celebration will be held at 4 p.m. Friday at Jamestown Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at the church following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent in his honor to: American Diabetes Association,2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA; American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231; Ducks Unlimited, One Waterfowl Way, Memphis, TN 38120, or to Jamestown Baptist Church, 2501 9th Ave., Conway, SC 29527.
Goldfinch Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.