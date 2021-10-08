Rudolph Jimmy Hardwick
A graveside service for Rudolph Jimmy Hardwick, 72, will be held Oct. 11 at 11 a.m. in Cool Springs Southern Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Larry Johnson officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.
Mr. Hardwick passed away Oct. 5. Mr. Jimmy was the husband of Wanda Hardwick and the son of the late Evander and Leona Phipps Hardwick.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by three brothers, Bobby Hardwick, Billy Hardwick and Aubrey Hardwick; and one sister, Hazel Hardwick Milligan.
Mr. Hardwick was a member of Cool Springs Southern Methodist Church. He enjoyed being outdoors working in his garden, cutting grass, coon hunting and fishing.
Mr. Jimmy is survived by his wife, Wanda Hardwick; one son, Jimmy Dale Hardwick; and three sisters, Pearl Booth, Eloise Jones and Nina Rabon.
Please remember to follow all social distancing and mask requirements set forth by CDC. Please sign online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com . The Hardwick family is in the care of Johnson Funeral Home of Aynor 290 Ninth Ave. Aynor 29511. Call (843) 358-5800
