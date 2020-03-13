MYRTLE BEACH—Ruby Lenora Dutton Hill, 88, passed away March 5 surrounded by her loving family in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.
She was a loving and caring wife, mother, sister and grandmother,
Born March 27, 1931, in Kinston, North Carolina, she was the daughter of Henry and Bessie Smith.
She was married to Judson Dutton (1950-2001) and John Hill (2017-2019), both preceding her in death.
She was a full-time mother, retired owner of Dairy Treet at the Myrtle Beach Pavilion and proud member of the First Presbyterian Church in Myrtle Beach.
She is survived by children Judson (Paula) Dutton, Debi (David) Risher, Pamela (Jimmy) Parker, and Starla (Glenn) Cook; a special son-in-law Jeff Venters; grandchildren Judson’s children Vicki, Shawn, Cole, Zoe and Ruby, Debi’s children Austin, Lynna and Kindal, Pam’s children Brannon and Blake and Starla’s children Mandy and Travis; 17 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by husbands Judson E. Dutton and John W. Hill; sibling: Louise, Blanche, Ruth, Floyd and Hazel and grandchildren Henry, Ashley and Baby Boy Parker.
Funeral Services were held March 8 at the First Presbyterian Church in Myrtle Beach. Following the service, burial was at Ocean Woods Memorial Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Angelman’s Syndrome Foundation, Angelman Syndrome Foundation, 75 Executive Drive, Suite 327, Aurora, IL 60504, or the Youth Program at the First Presbyterian Church.
