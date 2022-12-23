Ruby Janelle Lilly
A graveside service for Ruby Janelle Lilly, 76, was held Dec. 23 in Westside Memorial Gardens with Dean Hucks and the Rev. Mark Elvis officiating.
Mrs. Lilly passed away Dec. 22.
She was born July 15, 1946 in Darlington.
Ruby loved spending time with family and friends.
Mrs. Lilly is survived by her husband, Homer Lilly; two sons, Paul Bratcher (Tammy) and Anthony Lilly; and three grandchildren, along with many other family and friends who will miss her.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
