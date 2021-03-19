Ruby Lee Barnhill Causey
LORIS-Graveside services for Ruby Lee Barnhill Causey, 83, will be held March 21 at 2 p.m. in Creekside Cemetery with the Rev. Roger Chestnut officiating.
Ms. Barnhill passed away March 16.
Born on Jan. 23, 1938, in Longs, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Holland Barnhill Sr., and the late Johnnie Bell Chestnut Barnhill. Ms. Causey worked with Conway Mills until her retirement and was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
Survivors include her son, Darrell Causey and his wife Mitzi of Loris; daughter, Cynthia Fowler and her husband Ray of Fair Bluff, N.C.; two grandchildren, Vincent Parnell and Frankie Dale Causey; and one sister, Phyllis Grainger and her husband Kenny of Loris.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Causey was predeceased by her son, Roger “Pete” Causey; daughter, Janice Causey; five brothers, Lloyd Barnhill, Grady Barnhill, Joe “Little Boy” Barnhill, Eugene Barnhill and Wallace Barnhill; and two sisters, Bobbie Barnhill and Joyce Long.
The family asks that everyone wear face masks and practice social distancing at the graveside.
Memorials may be made to the local Alzheimer’s Association at 1105 48th Ave. North, Suite 109, Myrtle Beach 29577. Please sign Ms. Causey’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
