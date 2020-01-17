MYRTLE BEACH—Ruby Benton Causey, 90, died Jan. 11 at her home.
Born May 2, 1929, in Myrtle Beach, she was a daughter of the late Casper Leon and Evelyn (Nance) Benton.
Ruby was the last remaining child at 90 years young.
She loved spending time with her grandchildren and enjoyed travelling. She had a love for family, friends and bridge, and enjoyed bird watching in her back yard and her flowers.
Survivors include sons David (Iris) Perry and Mark (Donna) Perry; grandchildren Richard (Sherri) and Zach (Lacy), Tracie (Patrick), Cody, Cameron (Amber) and Chandler (Amanda); nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; sister-in-law, Emma Ann Benton; special friend Carolyn Dargan and many wonderful caregivers, especially her most precious angel, Lauren.
She was preceded in death by oldest son Lenwood “Woody” Perry; sisters Dorothy, Alice, Bonnie and Mary and brothers Jimmy and Leon Benton.
A funeral service was held Jan.14 at McMillan-Small Funeral Home, with the Rev. Everett Douglas officiating. Entombment followed in Southern Palms Memorial Gardens.
The family requests memorials to Amedisys Hospice, 391 Seaboard St., Unit 6, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
