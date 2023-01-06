Roy Steven “Stevie” Bryant
Funeral services for Roy Steven “Stevie” Bryant, 53, will be held Jan. 9 at 2 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel with the Rev. Steven Hyman, the Rev. David Stevens and the Rev. Robert Brown officiating.
Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. Bryant passed away Jan. 6 in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.
Born May 9, 1969 in Horry County, he was a son of Billy Roy Bryant and Betty L. Lightsey Bryant.
Stevie was a loving husband, son, father, brother, uncle and friend. He loved watching NASCAR, fishing, camping and spending time with family. He was the owner and operator of Palmetto Patio and Hearth/Palmetto Propane. Stevie was retired from SCE&G after serving twenty-eight years.
Mr. Bryant is survived by his wife of twenty-nine years, Dawn E. Stevens Bryant; sons, Justin Small (Kimberly) and Jayden Roberts; nephew, Jacob Lightsey; brother, Nathan Bryant; sister, Lisa Bryant Colvard; nieces, Alye Webb (Dexter) and Tisha Lodzinski; great-nieces, Addyson Webb and Abbygail Webb, along with many other family and friends who will miss him.
The family will receive friends Jan. 8 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services.
The family will be receiving friends at his parents’ home on Friday and Saturday afternoons.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 US 378, Conway is serving the family.
