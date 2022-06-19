Rosemary “Sally” Gabriele
Memorial services for Rosemary “Sally” Gabriele, 84, will be held June 23 at 1 p.m. in Tranquil United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Gabriele passed away June 15 at her home in Loris. Born on April 5, 1938 in Boston, Mass., she was the daughter of the late John Dever and the late Margaret Murphy Dever. Mrs. Gabriele was a member of both Tranquil United Methodist Church and Center United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her two sons, John Villa and his wife Linda of Goose Creek and Wallace Gabriele and his wife Maria of Summerville; three daughters, Debbie Rice and her husband Don of Show Low, Ariz., Sally Davis and her husband Joel of Summerville and Barbara Corder and her husband the Rev. Grady Corder of Loris; nineteen grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Gabriele was predeceased by her husband, Bob Gabriele; son, Mark William Villa; daughter, Dianna Marie Villa; three sisters; and four brothers.
The family will receive friends from noon until the time of services on June 23 in Tranquil United Methodist Church.
Those who wish may make memorials to Tranquil United Methodist Church, 3602 Sand Hill Road, Mullins, SC 29574, c/o Gloria Taylor.
Please sign Mrs. Gabriele’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.