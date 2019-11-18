MYRTLE BEACH—Well, I did it. I finally died. It took me long enough— 75 years, one month, and four days.
It was a wonderful life full of laughter, some tears and much love.
Now that it’s over I’d like to say thank you to those who were with me for their part of my journey. You helped me with your passion and compassion, your guidance and opinions, but most of all your friendship. I was truly blessed with the best friends and relatives anyone could ask for.
My greatest blessings are my husband Doc; my three children, Deborah, Douglas, Wendy and my favorite son-in-law, Brent; my seven grandchildren and my feline Maggie Mae. They are my legacy to the world.
I feel I left it a better place and hope all who read this do the same. And please don’t forget to be good to yourself.
Love, Rosemary Toth.
A memorial service was held Nov. 9 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to Embrace Hospice House, 175 Village Center Blvd. Myrtle Beach, SC 29579.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, was in charge of the arrangements.
