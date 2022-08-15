Rose Nell Stalvey Singleton
Funeral services for Rose Nell Stalvey Singleton, 90, will be held at Aug. 17 at 2 p.m. in the Conway Church of God with the Rev. Stuart Jacobs, Bill Stalvey and Timothy Singleton officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mrs. Singleton passed away Aug. 14.
Born in Conway Aug. 6, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Lonnie and Inez Causey Stalvey. She grew up in Conway and graduated from Conway High School.
Mrs. Singleton was a faithful member of Conway Church of God where she served as a Sunday school teacher and youth leader. Her husband of 54 years was John W. Singleton. She was involved in Women’s Aglow Fellowship from 1981-1995, having served as president of both the Conway and Myrtle Beach chapters.
She worked at Darden Jewelers of Murrells Inlet for 23 years. Mrs. Singleton loved going to church and worshipping her Lord and Savior.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by three sons, Michael L. Singleton, David R. Singleton and Stephen A. Singleton; one son-in-law, the Rev. Jerry Howell; six brothers, Almond Dit, Elbert, Horace, Buddy, Maurice and Mendel; and three sisters, Gerri McNeill, Mozelle Wright and Jean Vardell.
Mrs. Singleton is survived by one daughter, Martha Howell; three sons, John Singleton (Tammy) and Timothy Singleton; three daughters-in-law, Cynthia Singleton, Lisa Singleton and Kristen Singleton; one sister, Barbara Benton; one brother, Bill Stalvey; sixteen grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and a well-loved fur-baby, Mowgli.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday.
Memorials may be sent to the Conway Church of God Building Fund, P.O. Box 474, Conway, SC 29528.
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.