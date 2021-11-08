Rose Marie Rego McCaffrey

LONGS-Rose Marie Rego McCaffrey, 76, passed away Nov. 1 at her home in Longs following an illness.

Born Aug. 17, 1945 in Providence, R.I., she was the daughter of the late John Rego, and the late Rose Pattitto Rego. Mrs. McCaffrey worked as an accountant until her retirement. She was of the Catholic faith.

Survivors include her son, Johnny McKenna of Mesa, Ariz.; and her sister, Theresa Gambardelli of Cranston, R.I.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. McCaffrey was predeceased by her husband, Richard McCaffrey.

Memorial services will be private.

Hardwick Funeral Home