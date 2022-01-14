Rosanne Claytor
Rosanne Claytor, 76, went to be with the Lord Nov. 14, 2021.
Born Feb. 13, 1945 in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Matthew Gambuzza and the late Bernice Gambuzza.
She is survived by Carl, her husband of 39 years; stepson, Lee Claytor; stepdaughter, Laura Jorgensen; and grandchildren, Christopher and Victoria Jorgensen, all of Hollywood, Fla., Cassidy Lindsay (U.S. Army) Fort Drum, N.Y., and Sarah Via (Chris); and great-granddaughter, Brooklynn, all of Strasburg, Va.; three sisters, Margo Buccini (Jay Jourden) of Ponde Vedra, Fla., Lauretta Gordon (Howard) of Las Vegas, Nev., and Regina Schuman of Jacksonville, Fla.; nephews, Tim and Nathanael Schuman; and niece, Ana Buccini.
Also, a niece, Conna Lucas and her husband Jeff of Stanley, Va.; and two great-nieces, Katlyn and Faith of Stanley, Va.
Rosanne attended schools in Brooklyn, N.Y., Barbados (boarding school), and in Jacksonville, Fla., where she graduated from Bishop Kinney High School. She attended Dunbarton College in Washington DC. She began her career working for Washington Gas Light Co. in DC in 1965 and retired to Loris in February 1997, after 32 years of service.
Rosanne never met a stranger. She never walked away from life’s challenges. She carried through on several items on her bucket list and that was to take up fencing and, always loving theater, decided to try out for some minor parts with the Theatre of the Republic, which she earned. Rosanne always gave 110 percent in anything she did.
She became an active member of the Loris Garden Club in September 2002 and considered the members as extended family.
She was a voracious reader – always having numerous books waiting for the next book to read.
Roseanne always looked forward to the Rev. Grady Corder’s sermons and Bible studies.
She had many Bible commentaries and Bible translations she used in her personal studies to gain a greater understanding of God’s word.
Rosanne’s bright smile and sparkle in her eyes were reflective of her cheery personality.
There will be a Celebration of Life at a future date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.