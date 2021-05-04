Rosalind Henry
With tender hands of compassion and genuine hearts of love, the Lewis Crematory Family joins with the devoted loved ones of Rosalind Henry as they prepare to say “until we meet again."
Mrs. Henry was greeted by her loving Savior Jesus Christ along with others in the Heavenly Host on April 27 as she quietly left her residence in Myrtle Beach.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.
