MYRTLE BEACH—Rosa Lee Turbeville, 82, died Nov. 27 at her residence.
Born in Socastee, she was a daughter of the late Minick and Rosa Turbeville.
Rosa Lee enjoyed being outside, loved boating, fishing, camping and baking for her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by sister, Margaret Cox; brother Billy Turbeville; daughter Marie Thompson and son Donnie Macklen.
Survivors include daughters Suzie Macklen Hardee (Larry) of Socastee and Vicky Macklen Cox (Rusty) of Green Sea; sons Steve E. Macklen (Suzanne) of Socastee and Mark Macklen of Socastee; grandchildren Bentley, Jerrett, Derrick, Winston, Nicholas, Jeret Cox, Jennifer, Jessica, Ashley, Elizabeth, Samantha and Rachell; great grandchildren Hailei, Emma, Avery, Cayden, Banks, Logan, Kendrick, Holden, Jackson, Hunter, River, Carter, Trevor, Windle and Briggs; great-great grandchildren Marleigh, Gunner, Ryder, Hunter Melton; sister Irene Mackie; several special nieces, nephews and cousins; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law.
A graveside service was held Dec. 5 at Hillcrest Mausoleum Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson’s Research, 1501 NW9th Ave, Bob Hope Road, Miami, FL 33136.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, was in charge of the arrangements.
