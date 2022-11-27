Rosa Lee Randolph
AYNOR-A graveside service for Rosa Lee Randolph, 68, will be held Nov. 28 at 2 p.m. in Johnson Cemetery with the Rev. Randy Hilburn officiating.
Mrs. Randolph passed away Nov. 25.
Born in Conway, she was a daughter of the late Clyde and Effie Richardson. She loved flowers, gardening, fishing and traveling to the mountains.
Mrs. Randolph was a simple, hardworking woman who enjoyed reading her Bible. She was also very outspoken and always said what was on her mind.
She was proud of her grandchildren, loved her children and sisters dearly and missed her loving parents.
Mrs. Randolph will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who dedicated her life to her family.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by one grandchild, Holly Sawyer.
Mrs. Randolph is survived by her husband, Bobby Zell Randolph of Nichols; one daughter, Tammy Randolph of Aynor; two sons, Christopher Randolph (Christina) of Aynor and Daniel Randolph (Donna) of Nichols; six grandchildren, Donovan Randolph, Cheyenne Tindall, Madison Randolph, Logan Randolph, Makayla Ledford and Fisher Randolph; three great-grandchildren, Rylee Causey, Paisley Randolph and Eloise Rose Randolph; two sisters, Judy Johnson and Joyce Jones; four stepchildren, James Virgil Randolph, Richard Bobby Randolph, Elizabeth Heatley and Bobbie Jean Edwards; and six stepgrandchildren.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
