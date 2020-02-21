MYRTLE BEACH—Ronnie Wayne Nance, 69, died Feb. 11 at Tidelands Waccamaw Hospital.
He was born March 31, 1950, in Conway, son of the late Thomas Earl and Mary Jane (Moore) Nance.
He graduated from Myrtle Beach High School in 1968 and then joined the U.S. Marine Corps, where he was a machine gunner.
Following his honorable discharge, he married the love of his life, Georgina, in 1972.
He was the owner of Nance Construction Services, Inc. for more than 30 years and erected many of the buildings and businesses across the Grand Strand. When he decided to semi-retire and close his business, he went to work for his cousin at Renaissance Construction, building and remodeling luxury homes.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Georgina Nance of Surfside Beach; daughter Jennifer Nance of Murrells Inlet; daughter-in-law, Lisa Nance of Enterprise, Alabama; grandchildren Ashlyn Herring of Murrells Inlet and Avery, Chloe, Kinley Nance and Tayven Cason, all of Enterprise, Alabama; sisters Cathy Nance of Goose Creek and Susan Nance of Raleigh, North Carolina; brothers-in-law Ralph (Sandi) and Ricki (Debbie) Landers of Peoria, Illinois, and Bill (Connie) and Chuck (Lynn) Landers of Gresham; sister-in-law Cindi (Rick) Gibbs of Chillicothe, Illinois; the Watts boys and Marion Benton who were more like brothers than cousins and several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son Ronald Jeremy Nance of Enterprise, Alabama; brother Tommy Nance of Murrells Inlet; maternal grandparents Truman and Catherine Moore of Myrtle Beach and paternal grandparents Daniel Wayne and Mary Ellen Todd Nance of Myrtle Beach.
A memorial service was held Feb.15 at McMillan-Small Funeral Home, with the Rev. Kirk Lawton officiating.
Memorials may be made to the Horry County Animal Care Center, 1923 Industrial Park Road, Conway, SC 29526.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.