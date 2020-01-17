MYRTLE BEACH—Funeral services for Ronda M. Andrews, 39, were held Dec. 28 in Lewis Crematory.
Ms. Andrews passed away Dec. 24.
She was born Aug. 27, 1980.
Ronda was a very free spirited and loving person.
She was predeceased by father Gerald Andrews; brother Gerald Eugene Andrews; grandmother Florence Burgess and many other family members.
She is survived by her children, Summer and Austin Andrews; mother Catherine Cooke (Donald); siblings Dale Andrews, Samantha Hickman (John Erb) and Joseph Brookins III (Tara); grandfather Bernard Burgess; very special friend Paul Graves; nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles and many other family and friends.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, was in charge of arrangements.
