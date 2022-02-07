Ronald M. Hewitt
Ronald M. Hewitt, 80, passed away Feb. 3.
Born July 21, 1941 in Rockingham, N.C., he was the son of the late Samuel and Isabelle Sanford Hewitt. Mr. Hewitt was a Vietnam veteran and retired from the U.S. Air Force after 21 years of service. He was a recipient of the Bronze Star.
Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Carolyn Hewitt; two daughters, Annette Ervin (Pete) of Clemmons, N.C., and Christina Attar (Ilan) of Conway; one son, Jim Hewitt of Woodbridge, Va.; and four grandchildren, Samuel, Timothy, Gabriel and Ilana.
Memorial services with military honors will be held at a later date.
www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
