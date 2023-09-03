Roland James Hammer
MYRTLE BEACH-A Celebration of Life Service for Roland James Hammer, 87, will be held Oct. 7 at 2 p.m. in the Northwest Baptist Church, 7600 Lansing Ave, Jackson, Miss. 49201.
Mr. Hammer passed away peacefully Aug. 26 surrounded by family.
Born Aug. 29, 1935, Roland made his priorities God, family and friends.
He was raised in Jackson, Mich., and graduated from Jackson High School in 1953. After graduation, he started working at Clark Equipment Company in Jackson and married Mary Lou (Rutan) Hammer.
Shortly after their marriage, he was drafted into the US Army in 1958 and spent the next two years working for the Army Corps of Engineers in Washington, DC. After leaving the Army in 1960, he and Mary Lou returned to Clark Lake, Mich., where they started their family and together had six children.
Roland worked hard to provide for his family and returned to Clark Equipment where he worked as a mechanical engineer. In 1982, Clark Equipment closed down its Jackson plant, so Roland was relocated to the Statesville, NC, location and he and Mary Lou divorced.
In Statesville, he met the love of his life, Carole Leischner, who also worked for Clark Equipment. Although separated from his family in Michigan, Roland remained actively involved in the lives of his family members making sure everyone knew how proud he was of them and how loved they were.
Whether it be daily phone calls or many, many trips to Michigan, he was always there when his family needed him. After more than 35 years, he retired from Clark Equipment. He and Carole spent time going back and forth from Statesville to Myrtle Beach.
They loved spending time at the beach and it became a place where both families visited and vacationed and so many wonderful memories were made.
Carole and Roland spent 35 amazing years together until she lost her 10-year battle with cancer in October 2017. Wanting to be near their happy place at the beach, Roland moved permanently to Myrtle Beach after her passing. He spent the remainder of his life there where he was joined, in 2021, by his youngest daughter, Angie, and her family, who cared for him until his last day.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Gertrude (Terry) Hammer; his brother, Hugh; and his beloved, Carole Leischner.
Roland is survived by his sister, Carlene (Carroll) Perrine; sister-in-law, Edna (Hammer) Clayton; his children, Brian K. Hammer, Dr. Richard M. Hammer (Jennifer Estel), Robin L. Hammer (Mark Niekowal), R.J Hammer (Hon. Kimberly Booher-Hammer), David A. Hammer (Jennifer) and Angela A. Hermanns (Todd); grandchildren, Brian, Ed, Austin, Amanda, Michael, Logan, Grant, Kelsey, Madison and Ethan; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director, and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is handling the arrangements. Call (843) 294-0011
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.