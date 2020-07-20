MYRTLE BEACH—Roger Lee Matheny, 65, died July 11.
He was born May 10, 1955, son of the late Alma Martin.
Survivors include wife Joanne Matheny and stepsons Michael and James Menard.
He was preceded in death by siblings Lenora and Orphus.
A retired veteran of the United States Air Force, Roger was proud to have served his country.
Following his 22-year military career, he worked at National Security Agency and continued his career as a computer programmer at other organizations in South Carolina and Florida.
Retiring in 2015, he and Joanne relocated to Myrtle Beach and enjoyed their time together on the Grand Strand.
A graveside funeral service with military honors was held July 16 at Florence National Cemetery, Florence.
