Roger “Gregg” Hucks
Funeral services for Roger “Gregg” Hucks, 76, will be held March 30 at 11 a.m. in Salem Baptist Church with the Rev. Ken Herrington and the Rev. Ray Lundy officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Gregg, of Aynor, entered into his eternal rest March 28, surrounded by his loving family.
Mr. Gregg was the son of the late Calbreth and Christine Clark Hucks. He was a lifelong member of Salem Baptist Church where he held numerous positions over the years. He served in the US Army from 1966-1968 and was a Vietnam veteran.
Mr. Gregg loved his family dearly, the USC Gamecocks and traveling. He was a member of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), Graddy Masonic Lodge #257 of Aynor and the Omar Shriners. Mr. Hucks spent the majority of his career working with Veterans Affairs helping veterans receive the benefits they deserved for their service to this country.
He is survived by his wife, Jo Hucks; one son, Scott Hucks (Melanie); one daughter, Heidi Davis (Johnny); five grandchildren, Buck Larrimore, Dawton Davis (Gretchen), Finley Hucks, Josie Davis and Jaxx Davis; one brother, Richard Hucks (Jo); one sister, Jane Hooks (Bill); and many nephews, nieces and cousins.
The family will receive friends March 30 from 10 a.m.-10:45 a.m. in the Salem Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in honor of Mr. Roger Gregg Hucks at www.parkinson.org or Parkinson’s Foundation 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, Fla. 33131.
Please sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeaynor.com.
The Hucks family is in the care of Johnson Funeral Home 290 Ninth Ave., Aynor. Call (843) 358-5800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.