Roger Flimming Wade
LONGS-Funeral services for Roger Flimming Wade, 68, will be held June 15 at 2 p.m. in Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with Pastor Mack Hutson officiating.
Mr. Wade passed away June 12 at Grand Strand Medical Center.
Born July 20, 1954 in Loris, he was the son of the late Willie James Wade and the late Rosa Evelyn McCormick Wade. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Lynn McCall Wade; two sons, Roger Kevin Wade (Dee) and Bradley Travis Wade (Crystal); nine grandchildren; two stepsons, Bradley Lawrence Christman and MGySgt. Brian Christman (Holly); and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Wade was predeceased by four siblings, Willie James Wade Jr., Windell Wade, Pearl Barnhill and Brenda Joyce Long.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of services on Thursday at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.
Those who wish may make memorials to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 6907 SC-905 Conway, SC 29526.
Please sign Mr. Wade’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.