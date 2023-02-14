Roger Craig Cansler
A graveside service for Roger Craig Cansler, 59, will be held Feb. 16 at 11 a.m. in Cane Branch Baptist Church Cemetery with Rocky Taylor officiating.
Mr. Cansler passed away Feb. 13 in Conway Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.
Born Dec. 17, 1963 in Conway, he was a son of the late Coy and Bonnie Tyler Cansler.
Roger enjoyed working out and spending time with family and friends.
Mr. Cansler is survived by his brothers, Jerry Cansler and Alan Cansler; nieces, Judy Fowler and Michele Cansler; nephews, Noah Fowler, Presley Wood and Bryce Alentado; special friends, Sue Paul and Sandra Belanger, along with many other family and friends who will miss him.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the cemetery.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 US-378, Conway is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.