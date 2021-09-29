Rodney Arthur “Moose” Myles
A graveside service for Rodney Arthur “Moose” Myles, 55, will be held Oct. 15 at 11 a.m. at Hillcrest mausoleum with the Rev. Mary Teasley, lead pastor of Surfside United Methodist Church, officiating. The family will receive friends at the mausoleum one hour prior to service time.
Mr. Myles passed away unexpectedly Sept. 19 in Myrtle Beach.
Born Sept. 18, 1966 in Charleston, W.Va., he was the son of the late James Nelson Myles and Ruth Ella Myles. Rodney attended St. Albans High school in St. Albans W.Va., where he played basketball. He went on to play basketball at Fork Union Military Academy, Radford University, and then Alderson-Broaddus University. After earning a bachelor’s degree in communications, he returned to West Virginia where he pursued a career in sales, occasionally working with sports-related industries for leisure.
He moved to Myrtle Beach in 1996 where he became a successful salesman for cellular technology. He helped organize a golf tournament in Myrtle Beach to raise awareness for the Make-A-Wish foundation for several years. Most would say that Moose had a larger than life personality and a heart of gold. Later in life he fulfilled his interest in law enforcement, becoming an Horry County police officer. After that he returned to sales in Myrtle Beach.
He is survived by his Uncle Robert and Aunt Sharon Myles, Aunt Audrey Healy and Uncle William Myles; cousins, Todd and Robert Myles; and long-term companion, Kristen Devitt.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Surfside United Methodist Church 800 13th Ave. N, Surfside Beach, SC 29575.
