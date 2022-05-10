Roderick A. Lyle

MYRTLE BEACH-Roderick A. Lyle, 63, passed away unexpectedly May 5.

Born Aug. 18, 1958 in Winder, Ga., he was a son of the late Robert and Barbara Bell Lyle.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, Greta Lyle Everhart, Thomas C. Lyle and Marcus Lyle.

Roderick was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend. He enjoyed reading, listening to jazz, going to the movies and watching and playing basketball.

Mr. Lyle is survived by his children, Thomas C. Lyle, Cullen M. Lyle and Eric Lee; siblings, Norris Lyle and Sonja Lyle; two grandchildren; the mother of his children, Tammy Lyle Isaac; and many other family and friends who will miss him.

Services will be held at a later date in Winder, Ga.

Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.

Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.