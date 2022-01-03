Robin Williamson Edwards
A funeral service for Robin Williamson Edwards, 84, will be held Jan. 5 at 2:30 p.m. in First Presbyterian Church with Dr. John Brearley officiating.
The graveside service will be private.
Mrs. Edwards was born Jan. 30, 1937. She passed away peacefully on Dec. 31,2021 surrounded by family. She was proudly raised in Horry County the daughter of the late Cleo Clyde Williamson and Villon Todd Williamson.
She grew up on a farm stringing tobacco in Red Bluff, and graduated from Conway High School in 1955. Robin, in her time, held a record for local, regional and national beauty titles, including 38 national titles. She was crowned Miss Sun Fun, Miss Tobacco, Miss Southern 500, Miss R.J. Winston and many more.
She attended Limestone College and the College of William and Mary.
She was predeceased by her husband Thomas W. Edwards. When Tom and his brother Phil established the major gift for the Williams-Brice Stadium at Coastal Carolina University, Robin was always proud to say that hyphenating the names was her idea. With her husband, she contributed the establishing gift to build Coastal Carolina University's Humanities and Fine Arts building, which was named the Thomas W. and Robin W. Edwards College of Humanities and Fine Arts in 2001.
Robin Edwards' involvement with Coastal Carolina University includes serving as a charter member of the Board of Visitors for the Edwards College of Humanities and Fine Arts; as a member of Women and Philanthropy, an organization that provides scholarships for deserving students at the University; and as a member of the Coastal Educational Foundation, the fundraising organization of the University. She was named an honorary founder of Coastal Carolina University in 2008.
She was an organizer and board member of Coastal Carolina Bancshares Inc., the holding company for Coastal Carolina National Bank, a community bank in Myrtle Beach and Conway. She was active with the Grand Strand Auxiliary, the parent organization for the volunteer staff of Grand Strand Regional Medical Center; Friends of Brookgreen Gardens; and the Huntington Society of Brookgreen Gardens. She was on the board of The Medical University of Charleston’s College of Nurses, a member of The Society of 1824 and through her donation to MUSC’s Children’s Hospital, the Atrium was named The Thomas Edwards Atrium.
She had a great love for fashion and was a longtime friend of designer Bill Blass. Robin was an avid traveler, golfer and lover of beach music, Elvis, the performing arts, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the Carolina Gamecocks.
She especially loved celebrating the Fourth of July, decorating the dock and watching the Boat Parade with family and friends at her Murrells Inlet home.
Surviving Ms. Edwards are her daughter, Robin Edwards Russell (David); her four grandchildren, Temperance Davin Thomas Russell, triplets James Edwards Foster Russell, Mary Miranda Todd Russell and Grainger Lee Williams Russell of Myrtle Beach; stepsons, Frank Edwards (Vickie) of Sumter and Dick Edwards of Surfside; stepgrandchildren, Lauren Edwards Brennan (Will) of Lexington and Thomas Alan Edwards of Sumter, Cade Dean Henderson (Tiffany) and Dr. Brystal Henderson Cagle (Josh).
She is also survived by her brother, Richard Michael Williamson of Myrtle Beach; sister, Renée Williamson Godwin (Herman) of Charlotte, N.C., as well as her extended family, Tracy Morant, Mary (Maggie) Sullivan and Greg London.
The family will receive friends in a celebration of life at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club immediately following the services.
Flowers will be received by First Presbyterian Church, 3810 Robert M Grissom Pkwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
Goldfinch Funeral Home of Conway is serving the Edwards/Russell family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.