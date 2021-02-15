Roberta (Clay) Procopio
Lynn (Clay) Procopio, 58, passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, in her sleep Feb 9.
Originally from Manlius, N.Y., she moved to Murrells Inlet in 2018 to be closer to her beloved daughter Jamie (Gebo) Henry. Lynn always tried to live her life to the fullest.
She enjoyed relaxing and sharing a laugh with friends. She felt most at home surrounded by her many pets. She also loved to garden and would spend hours cultivating her beautiful oasis.
She enjoyed the water whether it was at home relaxing by the pool, vacationing with her family in Chatham on Cape Cod and Lake Pleasant in the Adirondacks, and most recently, visiting the beaches of South Carolina.
Lynn is survived by her daughter, Jamie (Josh) Henry of Myrtle Beach; stepdaughters, Sara (Mark La Nigra) Procopio of upstate New York and Katie (Mike) McGinley of North Syracuse, N.Y.; her brother, Steve (Janet) Clay; nephew, Alex, and niece, Ava, of West Newton, Mass.; and companion, Brian Durost of Murrells Inlet.
She was predeceased by her husband, James J. Procopio; and her parents, Donald and Katharine Clay.
Donations can be made in her name at All 4 Paws animal rescue in Georgetown County or the SPCA.
A private celebration of Lynn's life will be held at a later time.
Lewis Funeral Home and Crematory is handling the arragements.
