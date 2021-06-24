Roberta Jane Campbell
OLYMPIA, WASH.-Roberta Jane Campbell, 84, passed away June 15 in McLeod Loris Hospital.
Born on Oct. 26, 1936 in Tacoma, Wash., she was the daughter of the late Kenneth Campbell and the late Anne Deppisch Campbell. Ms. Campbell was a psychiatric nurse with western State Hospital until her retirement and was truly devoted to her family. In her personal life Roberta was very musically inclined and sang with the Yelm City choir for many years. She enjoyed playing her guitar and singing, and she loved animals especially the many horses she had throughout the years.
Survivors include her three daughters, Brenda Prince and her husband Harvey of Loris, Lisa Wilcox of Olympia, Wash., and Kelley Kantonen and her husband Malcolm of Yelm, Wash.; one son, Mark Kantonen and his wife Ulla of Camano Island, Wash.; many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Kay Herbst of Jefferson, Ore.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Campbell was predeceased by her son, Ken “Jesse” Campbell; and her sister, Alvera Boyajian.
Services will be held at a later date in Lakewood, Wash.
Please sign Ms. Campbell’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
