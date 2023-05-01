Roberta Alford Richardson
BRITTON’S NECK-Funeral services for Roberta Alford Richardson, 78, will be held May 3 at noon in Watson Funeral Services Chapel with the Rev. Tommy Haselden and the Rev. Jamie Montgomery officiating. Burial will follow in Old Neck Cemetery.
Mrs. Richardson passed away May 1 at her residence with her loving daughter by her side.
Born Jan. 18, 1945 in Horry County, she was a daughter of the late Ned Alford and Mary Elizabeth Larrimore Alford.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Leon Kenneth Richardson; and a son, Robert Leon Richardson and his wife Ellen.
She was owner and operator of Richardson Upholstery. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
Roberta enjoyed listening to music, especially traveling and listening to her late husband play music, along with spending time with her family. She was a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church where she loved serving her Lord and Savior.
Mrs. Richardson is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Ann Player; sisters, Christine Capps, Pearline Singleton (Buddy), Virginia Jones (Edward) and Margaret Owens; two grandchildren, Michael Christopher Owens and William Lee Richardson, and many other family and friends who will miss her.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 US-378, Conway is serving the family.
