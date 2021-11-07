Robert Wilson “Bobby” Marlowe

MYRTLE BEACH-Graveside services for Robert Wilson “Bobby” Marlowe, 78, were held Nov. 7 in the Hillcrest Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Chuck McElroy.

Mr. Marlowe, husband of Christine Marlowe, passed away Nov. 5 at his home with his loving family and his beloved canine “Bubba” by his side.

Born in Horry County Dec. 1, 1942, Mr. Marlowe was the son of the late Wilson and Mazie Marlowe. He was the owner and operator of Marlowe Service Co., one of the oldest continually-owned family HVAC businesses in Myrtle Beach.

The member of Lakewood Pentecostal Holiness Church loved his Lord and his family. In addition to being a Jack-of-All-Trades who could fix anything, he also enjoyed being outdoors, traveling and fishing. Mr. Marlowe was a friend to all, and he was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.

Survivors include his children, Robin (Kenny Jordan) Marlowe; Rodney “Buddy” (Mary) Marlowe and Angela (Lee) Brown; his grandchildren, Michael McCracken, Matthew McCracken, Ryan Marlowe, Savannah Kennedy, Scott Brown and Sophie Brown; his great-grandchildren, Shelbie McCracken, Brayton McCracken, Fisher McCracken, Mazie McCracken, Henry McCracken, Jordan McCracken, Briley Peterson, Braxton Peterson, Brennan Peterson, Trey Vereen, Makayla Vereen and Jakeob Vereen; his great-great-granddaughter, Ensley Deas; Mr. Marlowe was predeceased by his grandson, Martin Peterson.

Memorial donations may be made to Socastee Family Worship Center, 3911 Socastee Blvd., Myrtle Beach 29588.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Agape Hospice caregivers, Kim Harbst, Darlene Perkins, Edith Glasgow, Abbie Shelley and Claire Donovan for their love and support during this difficult time.

Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.