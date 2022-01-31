Robert Wayne Staton
Graveside services for Robert Wayne Staton, 56, will be held Feb. 3 at 2 p.m. in Bakers Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Billy Phillips officiating.
Mr. Staton passed away at his residence.
Born March 5, 1965, he was a son of Elizabeth Britt Alexander and the late John Staton Jr. Mr. Staton was also predeceased by his stepmother, Barbara Staton.
He enjoyed watching NASCAR racing and Clemson football.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Staton; three daughters, Miranda Staton, Megan Graham (Gunnar) and Summer Staton; two grandchildren, Aubree Graham and Kairi Graham; four brothers, Gary Alan Staton, David Alexander, Steven Alexander and John Dale Staton; two sisters, Katina Marie Ward and Nancy Altman.
The family will visit with friends at the cemetery following the service. Sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com. Mr. Staton and his family are in the care of Johnson Funeral Home of 290 Ninth Ave. Aynor. Call (843) 358-5800.
