Robert W. Jackson Sr.
Funeral services for Robert W. Jackson Sr., 79, will be held March 19 at noon in Watson Funeral Services Chapel. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
On Jan. 16, 1943, God blessed the late Rachel Coe and Henry Jackson of Leesbburg, Va., with their first child, Robert Wesley Jackson.
Affectionately known as Bobby/Bob, he was filled with charm and charisma. He loved family functions and the subtle lifestyle of country living. Bob enjoyed his life and lived it to the fullest through dancing, fishing, traveling and golfing.
After college, Bob enlisted into the U.S. Air Force where he served for four years. While in service he played a variety of sports, and was named “an All-Around Sportsman.” He played basketball, football, bowling and, of course, golf, for which he was awarded numerous trophies and prizes.
Bob, an avid golfer, loved his golf families from Henson Creek & Diamond Back golf clubs. Bob retired in 2002 from the federal government. He was employed in the Intelligence Division as a communication specialist with the Department of Justice for twenty-nine years.
From a previous marriage, Bob was blessed to be the father of two amazing sons, Robert W. Jackson “Bobby Jr.” and Anthony Jackson. After the marriage to his current wife Dianne, of sixteen years, plus an additional nine years prior to marriage, he was blessed to have three bonus adult children, Donna Hartsfield, Karim and Aaliyah Abdullah. Between the two blended families they had eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
He leaves memories to be cherished by his beloved wife, Dianne; his sons, Bobby Jr. and Anthony Jackson (Aulelei); and his bonus children, Donna Hartsfield, Karim and Aaliyah Abdullah.
Also surviving are his siblings, Mae Ellen Marlow (Charles), Amanda Williams and Anita Henry; his grandchildren, Elias, Amiia, Amel and Avery Jackson); bonus grandchildren, Imani Hartsfield, Karim McCallum, Tyreik Rush and Shakerra Abdullah; and great-grandson, Rylan Hartsfield; in-laws, including Carol Broom, Donnie Jones (Gina), Jeanette Dawodu, Doreen White (William), James Josey, Daniel and Sterling Brunson (Kim). In addition, he leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, associates and friends.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
