Robert C. Thompkins Sr.
Robert C. Thompkins Sr., 77, passed away Jan. 8.
Born in Conway, he was a son of the late Albert Paul and Nina McDaniels Thompkins.
He was a Mason and a veteran of the National Guard. Mr. Thompkins was a former football player at Conway High School, who enjoyed camping and was an avid fisherman. He was a tough, simple man and will be most remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Thompkins was predeceased by his wife, Kaye Thompkins; one brother, Wayne Thompkins; and one sister, Mary Frances Slaughter.
Survivors include two sons, Robert “Bob” Thompkins Jr. and John Paul Thompkins of Conway; two grandchildren, Emily Thompkins and John Kelly Thompkins of Conway; one brother, Freddy Thompkins (Minnieree) of Conway; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be private.
Memorials may be sent to the Grand Strand Humane Society at www.grandstrandhumanesociety.com/how-you-can-help/donate/
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
