Robert L. Siratt
AYNOR-Funeral services for Robert L. Siratt, 67, will be held Sept. 5 at 3:30 p.m. in Bayboro Baptist Church, 3901 Green Sea Road South, Aynor with the Rev. Randy Baker and the Rev. Paul Alford officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery directed by Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel.
Mr. Siratt passed away Sept. 1.
Born in Conway, he was a son of the late Hugh “Pat” and Frances Goud Siratt. He enjoyed listening to Bluegrass music and watching westerns. Mr. Siratt loved spending time with family and shooting billiards.
He was predeceased by a sister-in-law, Judy Siratt.
Surviving are his wife of 42 years, Teresa M. Siratt of Aynor; one daughter, Robin Quinn (Mike); and two sons, Robert C. Siratt (Leigh Ann Martin) and B. Tyler Siratt (Erica Johnson); three grandchildren, Taylor Quinn, Hayes Siratt and Reese Siratt; and five brothers, Patrick Siratt (Karen), Larry Siratt, Tommy Siratt (Jackie), Randall Siratt (Yvonne) and Mike Bessant (Maria).
The family will receive friends at Bayboro Baptist Church Sunday from 2 p.m.-3:15 p.m.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
