Robert R. Belton
Robert R. Belton, 73, husband of Florence Kemperman Belton, passed away April 15 in Conway Medical Center with his family by his side.
Born Feb. 7, 1950, he was a son of the late Robert A. and Claudia Rines Belton. He retired from the US Army where he received many medals and awards during his 23-year career, and he was a Vietnam veteran. After his military service, Mr. Belton worked for the US Post Office for 10 years.
In addition to his wife of the home, Mr. Belton is survived by three daughters, Deborah Jespersen (Steve), Jacqueline Lindgren (Denny) and Sherry Swing (Jerome); four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
No services are planned for Mr. Belton at this time.
