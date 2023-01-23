Robert Paul Jollie
A funeral service for Robert Paul Jollie, 75, was held Jan. 21 in White Savannah Freewill Baptist Church, 4010 Hwy 65, Conway with the Rev. Stephen Hyman officiating. Burial followed in Thompson Cemetery, Horry County, Conway.
Mr. Jollie passed away at his home Jan. 15. He had several surgeries and hospitalizations over the past two years.
The second born of four children, Paul was born Feb. 9, 1947, at the family home. He was the son of Robert Boyd Jollie and Cecil Louise Lee Jollie.
Paul grew up on the Jollie family farm growing 17 acres of tobacco, and farming corn, cotton, soybeans and peanuts. Paul graduated from Conway High School in Conway and in 1968, entered the Army, stationed at Fort Jackson in Columbia.
In his early career, he worked with FCX Feed & Seed. He also owned and managed two convenience stores.
Later, he moved to Socastee and joined his brothers in the family business, Coastal Painting. Paul lived in Murrells Inlet and worked with The Ice House in Georgetown for several years before retiring and returning to Conway to settle. He enjoyed working in his yard with the gift of a green thumb and he kept an immaculate yard.
Paul loved fishing and hunting with his son, Brad, and other family members. He enjoyed cooking and was the champion of a perfect “Boston butt”. He enjoyed spending time with family and had a special fondness for his grandchildren. He was a member of White Savannah Free Will Baptist Church in Conway.
Paul had a sense of humor and always had a good story to tell. He was a quiet and gentle man with a caring heart.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, George Winfred Jollie.
He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Pamela Penland Jollie; children, Robert Bradley Jollie (Donna), Brent (Angie) Whitt and Karen Allyson McCracken; brother, Mike (Lynn) Jollie; sister, Kathy (Charles) Hardee; five grandchildren, Trey, Makayla, Devin, Jakeob and Mazie; one great-granddaughter, Eva Kate; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Goldfinch Funeral Home of Conway assisted the family.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate.
The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to Christine, Stacey and Lisa with Lower Cape Fear Hospice for their love and support during such a difficult time.
